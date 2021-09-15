Hlophe heads to court over suspension, impeachment proceedings

It is now up to the National Assembly to vote for or against John Hlophe’s impeachment as a judge - a first in democratic South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has approached the courts to try and stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending him and Parliament from conducting impeachment proceedings against him.

The Judicial Service Commission Tribunal found Hlophe violated his oath of office by approaching two Constitutional Court justices in 2008 over the case relating to former President Jacob Zuma and arms company, Thales.

Hlophe denies wrongdoing and wants the tribunal findings overturned.

It is now up to the National Assembly to vote for or against Hlophe’s impeachment as a judge - a first in democratic South Africa.

Section 177 of the Constitution stipulates that the National Assembly must have a two-thirds majority vote for impeachment after which, the president can formally remove a judge from office.

