Helen Suzman Foundation takes legal route over Zuma parole decision

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation wants an explanation from correctional services boss Arthur Fraser on the reasons behind his decision to place Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

The foundation launched a legal challenge in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, saying the former president's parole - which was granted last week - was unconstitutionally authorised.

Zuma served just two months of a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

The medical parole advisory board found his condition stable and declined the application brought by his doctors, but that decision was overruled by Fraser.

“We have concerns as an organisation about whether the decision was taken in compliance with the relevant legislation and regulations, particularly as the medical parole advisory board did not recommend parole,” said the foundation's Chelsea Ramsden.

