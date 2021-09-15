Getting COVID vaccine the right thing to do, says CT Mayor Plato

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on Wednesday hosted a drive at the Athlone Stadium to encourage the youth, aged between 18 and 34, to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations for over-18s opened at the start of this month.

Plato was supported by more than 100 members of the Life Counts Youth Initiative, a mayoral outreach project that's active in more than 60 communities across the metro.

"My message to them was that it is the right thing to do and if more and more people are vaccinated then it means we can open our economy and get back to work and we can get back to normality in our communities."

The mayor encouraged Capetonians who were hesitant to take the jab to consult with their doctors and to engage with family and friends who'd taken the jab on their experiences.

