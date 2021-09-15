GDE a step closer to implementing SIU findings in R431m PPE tender saga

The Gauteng Education Department now has legal advice on how to implement recommendations of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into a dodgy school decontamination project.

CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng Education Department now has legal advice on how to implement recommendations of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into a dodgy school decontamination project.

The department spent R431 million on COVID-19 decontamination at schools.

However, it's been found that service providers had no expertise or prior experience.

In May, the Special Investigating Unit was granted a preservation order to the value of R40.7 million to freeze the bank accounts and assets of 14 service providers.

In June, the Special Tribunal granted a second order of R22.4 million to freeze the accounts of a further seven companies implicated.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was in consultation with all affected stakeholders with regard to the advisory report.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “It is important to note that upon conclusion of the ongoing consultation process, the department will then in due course release an appropriate statement on necessary action taken in implementing the SIU findings.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.