Former Boks coach De Villiers ready to serve as he enters politics world

The Paarl resident said he felt honored and humbled to have an opportunity to serve his community and believed rugby prepared him sufficiently.

CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok coach Peter De Villiers is now adding politician to his resume.

De Villiers has been selected by the GOOD Party as its mayoral candidate for the Drakenstein Municipality. This week he kicked off his campaign in Paarl East.

De Villiers' name might not be as well known in political circles as it is in the world of rugby, but the former Boks coach said he was ready.

“The one thing that we as GOOD are standing for, we want to lend our ear to the people in our communities. There are so much intellectual properties that we don't use for us. We are there to serve, and we can only serve if we know what the demands are. So we needed most of the people to serve them properly,” he said.

“I feel honoured, I feel humbled to serve my people. You know as a rugby coach, I had the privilege to work with 30 people at a time. Now they're giving me a whole community,” the former Boks coach said.

De Villiers joined the GOOD party when it was established but worked in the background.

The GOOD party said he'd been a leader all his life and was someone who knew the pressures of expectation and the power of teamwork.