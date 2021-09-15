Elsies River teen (14) shot in gang crossfire dies in hospital

Aljondre Byers (14) was caught in the crossfire of rival gangs in Leonsdale in Elsies River over the weekend. He was shot in the head.

CAPE TOWN - Gang violence has claimed the life of yet another innocent bystander.

Aljondre Byers (14) succumbed to his injuries in Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday.

He'd been caught in the crossfire of rival gangs in Leonsdale in Elsies River over the weekend.

Byers had been shot in the head.

Franchesca Walker, who's the councillor for Ward 26, visited the family on Wednesday.

“I am familiar with the family and that’s why I came again now to personally come and give my support and offering assistance to lay him to rest.”

Police said that they were investigating the teenager's murder and no arrests had yet been made.

