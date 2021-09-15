Dis-Chem acts against staff issuing fraudulent COVID jab certificates

Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman said that it was upsetting to see that a small number of individuals felt that they could take advantage of the vaccine rollout drive.

CAPE TOWN - Dis-Chem Pharmacies has filed criminal complaints against staff providing fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Cards have been issued at the Dis-Chem Krugersdorp President Square vaccination site.

The pharmacy group said that four temporary employees had been arrested and criminally charged.

The employees were arrested and appeared in court this week for allegedly selling vaccination cards.

The pharmacy group said that it maintained rigorous accounting methods to ensure that routine daily balancing of vaccines doses were stocked.

The company said that it acted swiftly and decisively when a discrepancy was found.

He said that they did not tolerate any fraudulent or dishonest activity.

The group said that it would continue to maintain vigilance to ensure the integrity of the process.

