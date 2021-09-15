CT Philharmonic Orchestra honours SA healthcare workers with lunchtime concert Musicians took up positions in front of Groote Schuur Hospital's main entrance for a lunch hour outdoor concert. Coronavirus

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra paid homage to South Africa's healthcare workers for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. Musicians took up positions in front of Groote Schuur Hospital's main entrance for a lunch hour outdoor concert. Striking perfectly pitched notes, the ensemble paid tribute to healthcare workers across the country for their tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. #COVID19SA #ConcertOfGratitude The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra is staging an outdoor lunch-hour concert honouring healthcare workers for their commitment to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/zlLZeHktAo EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2021 #COVID19SA @CapePhil CEO & Artistic Director, Louis Heyneman, we want to say to the health workers of South Africa, we see them, we hear them, we honour them, we thank them for their tremendous, selfless task of keeping people safe and helping people in hospitals. KB pic.twitter.com/xUcaR5ujzi EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2021

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra CEO and Artistic Director, Louis Heyneman, elaborated on the significance of Wednesday’s open-air performance.

"We want to say to the health workers of South Africa: we see them, we hear them, we honour them, we thank them for their tremendous selfless task of keeping people safe and helping people in hospitals."

The repertoire included various music genres.

"We choose some upbeat music, some inspirational music like the William Tell overture but also something serious like the Elgar Clariation which is quite a serious and solemn but also something from District Six in Cape Town, something light and something for everybody."

There are 33,0000 healthcare workers in the province and 193 have died due to COVID-19.

