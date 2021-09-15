Cele: Police have a strong lead in Umlazi mass shootings probe

Earlier this month, 11 people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Umlazi, south of Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said although no arrests had been made for the Umlazi mass shootings, police were still made progress in their investigation.

Cele said police were working tirelessly to get to the bottom of the matter after a 12th person passed away recently.

He said this while visiting another crime scene; a shooting in Inanda where three people were shot dead and five wounded.

He said there was now a stronger lead linked to the Umlazi shooting in U-Section.

“When it comes to your section now... we were looking for somebody, and there are teams that are specifically dedicated to work there 24 hours, that's why we're saying we have a specific name there,” he said.

Cele said he had a team working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said police also found out that one of the victims killed at W-Section was a witness in another case.

