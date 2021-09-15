Case against Bonteheuwel mom who sold naked photos of child (4) postponed

The woman made her third appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Bonteheuwel mother arrested for allegedly selling naked pictures of her 4-year-old daughter on the dark web has been postponed to November.

The woman made her third appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

She was arrested in July after the Federal Bureau of Investigation picked up her activity on the internet.

The case against the Bonteheuwel mother has been postponed to 17 November and she'll stay behind bars in the meantime.

The woman can't be named to protect her daughter's identity.

Councillor Angus McKenzie joined a group of residents protesting outside the court on Wednesday morning.

“A young girl and her siblings are struggling with the aftereffects of what her mother is alleged to have done to her. We have to ensure that this lady stay behind bars.”

It's alleged the mother was paid for the pictures via PayPal.

A US Homeland Security agent posing as a buyer then traced her via geotagging, leading to her arrest in July.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.