Bournemouth move level with West Brom at top of the Championship

Bournemouth and QPR were two of three teams in the division still yet to lose prior to the encounter at the Vitality Stadium, but the visitors made a poor start on the south coast.

LONDON, United Kingdom - Bournemouth moved into a share of the lead at the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over QPR on Tuesday as West Brom were held 0-0 at home by Derby.

Jaidon Anthony robbed Tob Dickie and fired home after 12 minutes to open the scoring.

It was 2-0 before the break when Anthony picked out Dominic Solanke inside the area and the former Liverpool forward found the net.

Sam McCallum pulled one back after the interval for QPR but they could not find an equaliser as they fell to sixth.

"In the first half we were clinical but they put us under immense pressure in the second half and we had to show another side to us," said Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.

"We have seen tonight that every game in this league is different and that sometimes you have to grind it out."

West Brom also remain unbeaten and at the summit but with an identical record to Bournemouth after they were held to a goalless draw by Wayne Rooney's Derby.

The Baggies had plenty of chances but could not find a way past Kelle Roos and may lose top spot if Fulham win at Birmingham on Wednesday.

Huddersfield leapfrogged QPR to sit fourth in the table after an excellent 3-0 win at Blackpool.

Josh Koroma got the ball rolling for the Terriers with a stunner early into the second half and Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg joined him on the scoresheet.

Blackpool have dropped into the bottom three after Reading beat Peterborough 3-1 score to move out of the relegation zone.

John Swift and Tom Dele-Bashiru struck in the space of three second-half minutes for the Royals.

Nathan Thompson pulled one back for Posh, but Dele-Bashiru added his second in stunning fashion with a powerful effort from outside the area to leave Peterborough second bottom.

Ben Brereton Diaz struck for the fourth time this season to inspire Blackburn to a 2-0 triumph over Hull at Ewood Park to move up to seventh.

Sheffield United were denied a second consecutive win after Emil Riis Jakobsen netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Preston a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane.

