Angry ANC members threaten not to vote in protest over party candidate list Members from several wards in Gauteng and Limpopo gathered outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Wednesday. They alleged that there had been rigging of votes during the process to nominate party candidates to contest in the 1 November local goverment elections. African National Congress

Limpopo

Gauteng

Luthuli House

Elections 2021

Candidates List JOHANNESBURG - Angry African National Congress (ANC) members are threatening not to vote in the upcoming local government elections unless their preferred candidates, who were allegedly removed from the list submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission IEC), were relisted. Members from several wards in Gauteng and Limpopo gathered outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Wednesday. They alleged that there had been rigging of votes during the process to nominate party candidates to contest in the 1 November local goverment elections. Members of the Lephalale sub region have accused the secretary of the Waterberg region Jacob Moabelo of manipulating the candidate list. #Election2021 pic.twitter.com/SIEuO3oZg6 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2021

The ongoing disputes may derail the ANC’s candidate selection process for the second time.

The fallout over alleged manipulation of the process to nominate candidates to stand as ANC councillors in the upcoming local government elections is widening as more members are coming out to demand a re-run.

Disgruntled ANC members from Tshwane and Limpopo arrived in buses and private taxis at the ANC’s headquarters claiming that the election of the ward councillor in their area was rigged.

Members of the ANC branch in Mamelodi's ward 97 have threatened to boycott the local government elections if the ANC did not listen to their grievances.

The Waterberg region’s chairperson, William Motlokwa, said that residents were fed up because there was no public participation held.

"It was the fabrications list created by the regional secretary Jacob Moabelo, creating his own interview list of his own interest. He was the one who imposed the list, from first references to the last."

The debacle over the candidates list could see the party fail to meet the candidate list submission deadline.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.