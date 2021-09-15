ANCYL wants decisive action against those involved in deadly Phoenix violence

Some members gathered at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where three men appeared in connection with the July violence.

DURBAN - The ANC Youth League said that the State must deal decisively with those involved in the Phoenix violence, which led to the deaths of 36 people.

Brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon are facing murder charges.

The Youth League’s national convener, Noceba Mhlauli, was in court and said that the law must take its course.

"We want to ensure that those who decided to use the unrest in the country as a means to demonstrate their racism are singled out and face the full might of the law."

