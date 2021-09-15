‘All credit to the Wallabies’ - Springbok assistant coach after last-minute loss

One area that will need improving, is the team's goal-kicking after flyhalf Handre Pollard missed three of his seven kicks at goal on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks travelled to their new base at Sanctuary Cove in Brisbane ahead of the second Rugby Championship Test match against Australia on Saturday.

This came with the news that lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg will be unavailable for the remainder of the competition due to personal reasons, and he’ll be travelling back to South Africa.

He made his Springbok debut against Argentina in Nelson Mandela Bay last month.

South Africa had a rest day on Monday and returned to the training field on Tuesday knowing what they need to work on.

“I think we can definitely improve on our discipline; I feel our discipline let us down a bit. We can improve on all the set pieces and all the situations in the game,” said loose forward Franco Mostert in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Deon Davids reiterated that: “This was maybe not our best performance if you look at different areas of the game. Not our best performance in terms of individual performance, but also in terms team performance.

“All credit to the Wallabies, who I think is a well-coached side and the things they worked on, worked out for them on the day. We also had a lot of opportunities and if we used the opportunities right, the result would've been different.”

South Africa had many opportunities and were still in the lead with under a minute to go, before Australian flyhalf Quade Cooper knocked over a penalty to hand the hosts a 28-26 win.

Despite that, Davids said he was not worried: “Pollard is a professional rugby player, he is a quality individual on and off the field. He is the first guy that said listen, he wasn't on song with his kicking game, but we know what he can do.

“He takes pride in the way he does things and so we are confident he will correct that and he will work hard on that.”

The Springboks will announce their starting team on Wednesday.

