3 men implicated in Phoenix violence to appear in court

Dlyan Govender, his brother Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon are among suspects arrested in connection with the violent incident that occurred in Phoenix during the July unrest.

DURBAN - Three men implicated in July’s civil unrest are back at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Thirty-six people were killed in the area in what was said to be racial tension.

The trio also abandoned their bail application.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) said the State must deal decisively with those involved in the Phoenix violence.

Some members have gathered at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Youth league’s national convener Noceba Mhlauli said the law must take its course.

“We want to ensure that those who used the unrest in the in the country as a way to demonstrate their racism are singled out and face the full might of the law.”