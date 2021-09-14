Woman accused of murdering 6 people for insurance payouts denies charges Nomia Ndlovu appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with killing six people, including family members and her boyfriend. SAPS

Nomia Ndlovu appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with killing six people, including family members and her boyfriend.

On Monday, a chilling video of her alleged plot to kill her sister and her children surfaced.

She was arrested by an undercover officer posing as one of the hitmen that she had hired to set her sister's house on fire in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Ndlovu posed for photographers before taking the stand, appearing not to be concerned about the multiple charges.

The plot came to light after an alleged hitman turned to the police to say that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.

The police then set up a sting operation, catching her on camera giving details of what she wanted to be carried out.

The State said that it had overwhelming evidence against her.

