Woman accused of killing 6 people for insurance payouts breaks down in court

Nomia Ndlovu appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with killing six people, including family members and her boyfriend.

JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer facing a string of charges, including murdering family members for insurance payouts, has broken down in court when asked about one of her sisters who was killed.

She's accused of plotting to kill others in order to cash in on insurance payouts.

Her other sister was unscathed in Ndlovu's alleged plot to set her house on fire for the same motive.

Ndlovu kept her composure for most of the day, posing for photographs.

She also said that she wasn’t aware of the details of what happened to her family members.

But she broke down when asked about her sister who was killed.

Ndlovu was arrested after an alleged hitman turned to the police to say that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.

The case continues on Wednesday.

