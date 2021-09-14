Western Cape education dept urges matriculants to get COVID jab

With matric exams drawing closer, MEC Debbie Schafer has encouraged those aged 18 and over to get their shots.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Education is urging all grade 12 pupils eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination to get their shots as soon as possible.

With matric exams drawing closer, MEC Debbie Schafer on Monday encouraged those aged 18 and over to get their shots.

Schafer said the department was working with the health department to make the process easier.

“We are again being assisted by the provincial Department of Health to make specific arrangements to prioritise our learners at specific vaccination sites, and a letter from the deputy head of department outlining the process was sent to schools last week,” she said.

