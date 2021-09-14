WC set to get 250 new municipal law enforcement officers in December

The deployment is part of the LEAP safety plan launched in 2019 and so far, around 830 officers and commanders were in service.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is getting 250 new municipal law enforcement officers in December.

They started training this week.

The deployment is part of the LEAP safety plan launched in 2019 and so far, around 830 officers and commanders were in service.

Community Safety MEC spokesperson, Wade Seale: "The national commissioner spoke about the importance of visibility in fighting crime and that is exactly what our officers are doing. Their work rate is really impressive and with the addition of 250 more officers, this work rate will only increase and intensify."

The new recruits will be deployed to crime hotspots like Khayelitsha, Delft, Bishop Lavis, Kraaifontein and Atlantis.

"When we launched the Western Cape safety plan on the 19th of September 2019, we did so with the aim of making our communities safer. It is only fitting that as we approach the second anniversary that we have begun training the third cohort of officers to be deployed in our crime hot spots by the end of the year."

