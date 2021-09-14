Tug of war in ANC North West seen as a threat to candidate list

Sources in the party told Eyewitness News on Monday that clashes between the interim provincial committee (IPC) and the provincial list committee (PLC) had derailed efforts in the platinum-rich province.

JOHANNESBURG - Raging North West province factional battles have been identified as a threat to the African National Congress (ANC)’s councillor selection process.

The latter has called for a re-run of the candidate selection process, while the IPC - led by Hlomane Chauke - has now sent out a communique to try stop this from going ahead.

North West municipalities have been adversely affected by years of ANC factional battles, with some in the province raising concerns over the impact this has had on service delivery.

The North West, when it came to service delivery or the state of its municipalities, was often described as a horror show.

A province that the Auditor General said needed drastic changes, but instead there was a finger pointing exercise between members of the IPC and PLC.

Eyewitness News has heard from both sides, with the PLC being criticised for attempting to undermine the IPC but the IPC itself was accused of meddling in the lists because of concerns about the next ANC elective conference.

All the while there were concerns about the quality of the list being put together by the PLC. Some believe the two structures will submit two separate lists of candidates to the ANC.

While others have already warned of manufactured protests and outrage aimed at making the North West look unstable, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party wanted everyone to work together.

“We call on our cadres in that province to find better ways of working together in the interest of the many communities of the people there, in the North West,” he said.

The ANC is currently sifting its way through disputes, which were meant to have all been submitted to the party last Saturday.

