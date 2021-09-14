Tafelsig community leader urges residents to help find feeding scheme burglars

Burglars overnight targeted a storeroom belonging to the Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN initiative and stole food items and nappies.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain community leader has called on Tafelsig residents to share information about a burglary in the area.

The initiative took flight at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year when Joanie Fredericks and a group of other volunteers acted on a dire need for residents to be fed and cared for.

An infuriated Fredericks said that this was the first time that their premises had been hit by thieves.

"Today, I am absolutely disappointed with my community. Some of my community thought that it was OK to break in here and steal food and nappies and things that is supposed to go to people in need."

Fredericks said that she was depending on the community to help her find those responsible and has threatened to stop cooking food if residents did not cooperate.

"We have been bending backward, we have been doing this non-stop for the past 18 months without any regard for our own safety, own health and for our own families. This is the last straw. I am not going to allow the mouths that we feed to bite us."

