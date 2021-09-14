SA undertakers record three-fold increase in cremations - association

On Saturday, a truck was pulled over for overloading corpses at the Somerset West.

The National Funeral Directors' Association on Monday said undertakers were seeing a three-fold increase in cremations.

The vehicle was in transit to the Eastern Cape, carrying more than 100 bodies scheduled for cremation.

The association's Lawrence Konyana said this was indicative of mortuaries and crematoriums in the Western Cape facing strain as a result of the COVID-19 third wave.

“Remember, there’s pressure from the families as well as they want the ashes because they want to bury them. It has also become difficult in terms of the burials where one might have to wait a week or two to get a grave.”

