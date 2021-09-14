SA’s COVID death toll breaches 85,000 mark

The health department said 2,640 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour period; it's a positivity rate of 10.4%.

JOHANNESBURG- The current surge in coronavirus infections seems to be showing promising signs of a sustained downward trend.

The health department said 2,640 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour period; it's a positivity rate of 10.4%.

Sadly, 125 more people have died in this country after contracting the virus.

These latest fatalities take the known death toll to 85,002.

On the vaccine front, over 14.9 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.

Government is aiming to inoculate at least 70% of the population by the end of the year.