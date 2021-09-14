RFDO calls for adequate housing and sanitation for farmworkers

Farmworkers have shared pictures of appalling conditions, like the broken, blocked and dirty toilets they were expected to use, as well as holes in windows and ceilings.

CAPE TOWN - The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation said that too many farmworkers in the Western Cape were living in appalling conditions.

The organisation's Billy Claasen said that it was high time that workers had access to adequate housing and sanitation.

Claasen said that the South African Human Rights Commission would visit at least two farming communities in the Western Cape this week.

"Farmworkers are tired of living in these kinds of conditions. Some of them are angry. Farmworkers stay in dire conditions on some farms and on some farms there are means and resources to upgrade the houses on farms. They can do it."

Claasen said that he had been inundated with calls from farmworkers with complaints and pleas for help.

