Reviving SA’s economy to take centre stage at Cabinet lekgotla

The three-day lekgotla will be attended by the president, his deputy, ministers, premiers and others.

CAPE TOWN - Resuscitating the ailing South African economy will top the agenda at a Cabinet lekgotla set to start on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated sluggish economic growth in the country.

Stats SA in August released the quarterly labour force survey for the second quarter of this year, which showed that unemployment rose to a record high of 34.4%.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to reflect on the country's growth path since 2019.

“Naturally, in 2019, we would’ve observed the state of the country from the point of economic growth, level of poverty, and a number of related issues.”

