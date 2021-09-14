Matongo: COVID's reminded SA of public health system's important role in economy

Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo said that COVID-19 had been the ultimate leveller between those who were able to access private healthcare and those who turned to the state.

Matongo was speaking at the official launch of the Fourth Avenue Clinic in Alexandra on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that the virus has also exposed the critical link between health infrastructure and economic development.

“In South Africa, it has impacted on those who have been considered to be economically and politically powerful as much as it has on those who have nothing to their names. It has been the ultimate leveller.”

Matongo said that the pandemic had reminded South Africans and government of the important role of the public health system in the economy.

“Today, as we officially open this clinic, we do so fully aware that a response to health challenges is a response to the everyday challenges that face the majority of the people of our city.”

