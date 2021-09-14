Mamabolo: Insinuating bias against IEC is a dangerous path to tread

In an answering affidavit submitted to the apex court on Monday, the IEC’s Sy Mamabolo dismisses the claims before the Constitutional Court alleging that even the perception of the commission’s independence is compromised by the reopening of candidate nominations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said the allegations of bias and undue influence against it by political parties involved in the Constitutional Court application are ill-considered and dangerous.

In an answering affidavit submitted to the apex court on Monday, the IEC’s Sy Mamabolo dismisses the claims - made by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) - before the Constitutional Court alleging that even the perception of the commission’s independence is compromised by the reopening of candidate nominations.

Mamabolo writes in the affidavit that insinuating bias against the commission, which is the only institution exclusively mandated to deliver free and fair elections, is a dangerous path to tread.

The DA and IFP claim that by reopening candidate nominations for the local government elections may benefit some parties more than others, with the IFP saying it would be benefitting the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC stood to lose the chance to contest ninety-three municipalities had the IEC not decided to amend the elections timetable after the ConCourt order on the postponement of the elections.

Mamabolo further states that the allegation of perceived bias towards the ANC is entirely mischievous and inconsistent with the commission’s objective conduct.

He said the reasons for reopening the candidate nominations had nothing to do with the interests of any specific political party or parties but to honour its obligation to ensure that persons who are qualified and registered to vote for a municipal council, can exercise their right to be eligible to be a member of council.

