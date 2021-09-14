Lee shares top women's ODI batting ranking after helping SA to WI series win

The Momentum Proteas chased down 157 with 13.2 overs to spare to complete an eight-wicket win over the West Indies Women on Monday evening, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ODI series.

This means South Africa have won the five-match women’s one-day international series, their first-ever series win in the Caribbean.

The visitors won the toss, sending the Windies in to bat first.

Early on, Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail bagged a wicket each when they bowled openers, Hayley Matthews (2) and Chedean Nation (1), inside five overs. Ismail went on to be the pick of the bowlers with her bowling figures of 3/31.

For the hosts, Deandra Dottin top-scored with 71 as the West Indies were bowled out for 157 in 48.4 overs. Dottin and Rashada Williams (37) managed a 77-run partnership to help the struggling side despite some effective bowling and brilliant fielding from South Africa.

It was once again openers Lizelle Lee (78*) and Laura Wolvaardt (53) who set the visiting team up perfectly as the run chase got under way, partnering for 122 runs - a seventh century stand between the pair and a historic victory for the team.

Thanks to Lee’s outstanding batting performances over the course of the series, she claimed joint first position in the Women’s ODI batting rankings. She is now tied with India captain Mithali Raj at 762 rating points, with Australia’s Alyssa Healy six points behind in third place.

Captain Dane van Niekerk climbed one spot to reach 25th position among batters and is now 19th among bowlers.

Some other South Africans that climbed up the rankings include wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty, who moved up one place to 44th, with Lara Goodall moving up four places to 51st, while 10th-ranked Laura Wolvaardt’s scores of 36 and 71 not out in the series see her gain 14 points and reach within four rating points of India opener Smriti Mandhana. Ayabonga Khaka (up one place to seventh) and Tumi Sekhukhune (up two places to 35th) have moved up the bowlers’ list.

The two sides will be back in action on 16 September.

