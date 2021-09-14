Kodwa assures Inanda voters that they will be protected during elections

Three people were killed and five wounded during the shooting outside a school which was holding an ANC branch gathering.

DURBAN - Residents of Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal have been assured that they will be protected during the upcoming local government elections.



Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on Tuesday.

The killing of Ncamisile Shange, Beatrice Nzama and Philisiwe Jili has caught the attention of the justice and security cluster.

Deputy Minister of State Security in the Presidency, Zizi Kodwa, said that they would ensure safety during the elections.

“Our overall responsibility at the moment is to protect citizens in these elections because when we do so, we are protecting the system because there is a very clear orchestration of criminality who want to intimidate.”

He said that they would handle any threats which sought to disrupt the elections.

“We want to ensure that we assure our people that these elections will be safe. If there are elements that continue to intimidate, those elements will be dealt with by the law.”

Cele said they will also respond to any threats ahead of the elections.

