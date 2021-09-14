Khayelitsha plagued by gender-based violence, says councillor

Councillor Xolisa Peter said in June a 79-year-old woman was raped and killed inside her home while in August, a woman's body was found near the Khayelitsha stadium.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha ward councillor on Monday said her community was reeling following several gender-based violence incidents over the past few months.

During his address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed GBV, calling it a pandemic that's causing much misery and damage in society.

He said the National Assembly had approved three critical pieces of legislation that would further strengthen the criminal justice system and ensure harsh penalties for those found guilty of gender-based violence.

Councillor Xolisa Peter said in June, a 79-year-old woman was raped and killed inside her home.

In August, a woman's body was found near the Khayelitsha stadium.

In the latest incident last week, Nomandla Mthathi was stabbed to death apparently by someone she knew.

Another woman was badly assaulted, allegedly by her partner. Peter said women - including herself - were living in fear.

She said the community had lost hope that the GBV pandemic could be beaten.

