JZ Foundation refuses to disclose Zuma discharge date due to security concerns

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has refused to share details of when the former president will be discharged from hospital, as preparations are afoot to welcome him back to his Nkandla home.

His foundation has confirmed that a thanksgiving prayer reception event will take place in his honour.

Zuma was granted medical parole at the start of this month after serving two months of his 15-month sentence for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court.

His health has come under the spotlight, with the former president spending time under observation and undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure during this period.

The foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said that Zuma’s discharge date could not be disclosed due to security concerns.

"The whereabouts of his excellency, President Zuma, have become a security issue. Whenever he leaves the hospital, we will not announce it, so maybe the first time you hear he's been at one of these receptions things is when he goes to one of them," Manyi said.

