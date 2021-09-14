Investigation under way after woman's car set alight outside Benoni creche

The woman’s car was allegedly torched by her boyfriend - who’s been taken into custody.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are probing the motive behind an attack on a Benoni woman whose car was set alight.

The incident happened outside a creche after she dropped off her child on Monday.

The woman’s car was allegedly torched by her boyfriend - who’s been taken into custody.



Police said the 27-year-old victim and her friend, who was with her at the time, were badly burned in the attack.

Both were rushed to hospital and the police’s Noxolo Kweza said the suspect, who also got injured during the attack, was under police guard in hospital.

“Gauteng police are investigating an attempted murder case following an incident that occurred outside a creche in Benoni where a 27-year-old woman was allegedly by her boyfriend.”

He’ll be facing an additional charge of malicious damage to property.

