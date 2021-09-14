Inanda shooting that claimed 3 lives handed over to political task team - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon during his visit to the area.

DURBAN - A political task team has now intervened following the Inanda shootings in KwaZulu-Natal, where three women were killed and five wounded.

Gunmen shot and killed the trio during an African National Congress (ANC) branch meeting over the weekend.



Affected families are now calling for urgent intervention.

Cele said that the matter was being probed: “The fact that this was a political gathering, the investigation has been taken by the political task team that deals with those things.”

