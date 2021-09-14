Families of Inanda shooting victims call for political intervention

Gunmen shot and killed three women following an African National Congress (ANC) meeting over the weekend.

DURBAN - The families of the Inanda drive-by shooting victims are demanding that political interventions be made in the area.

Although the ANC said criminals were responsible, the families are not convinced.

The Shange, Nzama and Jili families are still stunned by the traumatic experience.

The execution-style killings have the families pointing their fingers at politicians.

This woman from the Shange family said they were left with nothing but questions.

“It is such a painful thing, killing innocent woman who did not say or do anything to you. What happened to humanity and kindness? And why is this government that we voted for not even protecting us.”

Meanwhile, Simnikiwe Mkahanda – who spoke on behalf of the Jili family - had this to say: “I think the ANC has no one else to blame but itself. They really have to look at where the mistakes lie.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele will visit the bereaved families on Tuesday.