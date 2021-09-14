Ex-Bok coach De Villiers dons Good colours, eyes Drakenstein mayoral job

For years, the name Peter De Villiers has been linked to sport - rugby to be exact.

He coached the Boks between 2008 and 2011, achieving great success.

Now the rugby coach has turned politician.

On Tuesday, the Good Party’s mayoral candidate for Drakenstein roamed the streets of Paarl, as his team handed out pamphlets encouraging residents to vote.

So why should locals back him?

"What I want from these people is to lend me their vote for five years and if we don't produce in five years they can take it back but I can promise you that the principles that this party is standing for is what we're going to produce."

Some may question whether De Villiers has the experience for the mayoral chain, but he believes that rugby has prepared him.

"I think rugby has prepared me quite efficiently for this job. When I became the coach, the high-performance environment that the players had to live in wasn't my job. I had to surround myself with a lot of good people who knew their job to make us successful and that is the same thing that will apply here. We will bring in people with the same heart that we have, that understand the needs of the people."

