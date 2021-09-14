Go

Eskom workers released after being held hostage by Mabopane residents

The utility on Monday night said its workers were being held against their will by Morula View residents who were demanding a mini substation be replaced in their community.

FILE: Its workers were safely evacuated by law enforcement agencies overnight. Picture: Supplied.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom employees who were taken hostage in Mabopane have now been released.

The parastatal conceded it was facing a shortage of mini substations and said it was experiencing high incidents of equipment failure due to illegal connections, tampering and infrastructure vandalism.

Its workers were safely evacuated by law enforcement agencies overnight.

