Elections 2021: SA's local government elections by the numbers

JOHANNESBURG - The local government elections are less than two months away and parties and election officials have their hands full with preparations.

Meanwhile, voters are gearing up to head to the polls on 1 November.

To get you a bit more clued up on what South Africa's local government election landscape looks like in numbers, Eyewitness News collated official data from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to paint a clearer picture:

NEW VOTER MANAGEMENT DEVICES

The 40,000 new voter management devices that will be used for the first time during the local government elections this year have cost the IEC just over R500 million.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo on Monday said the devices, which are essentially rugged iPads with four apps needed to run the elections on 1 November, operate online and will be able to integrate the IEC’s management system.

MIGHTY WORKFORCE

Over 200,000 workers will be needed to carry out the elections.

The workers will be responsible for the registration of voters on the weekend of 18 and 19 September, followed by the extensive work of processing votes on election day and the counting and verification thereafter.

You can also submit an application for voter registration or update your registration information online at www.elections.org.za

REGISTERED VOTERS

There are over 25 million South Africans over the age of 18 registered to vote.

HOW THE VOTING PROCESS WORKS

On election day, you go to the voting station at which you're registered. During national and provincial elections, you can vote at any station countrywide but, if you vote at a station outside the province in which you're registered, you can only vote in the national election. With local government elections, however, it is compulsory to vote in the ward where you are registered.

Once in the voting station, show your green, bar-coded, South African ID book or a temporary identification certificate to the voting officer.

The voting officer checks that your name appears on the voters' roll. If you are not on the voters' roll but have proof that you have registered (e.g. registration sticker), the presiding officer must validate your proof of registration. If they are satisfied with the proof, you must complete a MEC7 form (municipal elections) and will then be allowed to continue as an ordinary voter.

Once the voting officer is satisfied that you have the correct ID, are a registered voter and have not already voted, your name is marked off the roll, your ID is stamped on the second page and your thumbnail is inked.

The voting officer stamps the back of the correct number of official ballot papers (one per election) and gives them to you.

Take your ballot paper/s to an empty ballot booth, mark the ballot paper, fold it so that your choice isn't visible and place the ballot paper in the ballot box.

REGISTERED VOTERS BY PROVINCE:

Eastern Cape: 3,184,833

Free State: 1,392,979

Gauteng: 6,125,090

KwaZulu-Natal: 5,325,926

Mpumalanga: 1,868,622

Northern Cape: 600,690

Limpopo: 2,500,220

North West: 1,633,198

Western Cape: 3,030,743

REGISTERED VOTERS BY GENDER:

Males: 11,490,003 (44.77%)

Females: 14,172,298 (55.23%)

Total number of registered parties: 1,471

CURRENT WARD COUNCILLOR COUNT BY PROVINCE

Eastern Cape: 624

Free State: 254

Gauteng: 470

KwaZulu-Natal: 768

Mpumalanga: 356

Northern Cape: 160

Limpopo: 540

North West: 370

Western Cape: 342

