EC man sentenced to life behind bars for raping stepdaughter (7)

The 28-year-old has been sentenced in the Bisho High Court in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - A man who raped his seven-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life behind bars.

The 28-year-old has been sentenced in the Bisho High Court in the Eastern Cape.

He raped the girl at their home in Phakamisa Location in Zwelitsha in November.

In November, the seven-year-old girl was playing at a friend’s house when it started to rain.

She then ran home where she was living with her mother, stepsister and stepfather.

However, on that day, she was alone with her stepfather and he raped her.

Afterward, he warned her never to tell anyone and he threatened to beat her up if she told her mother.

The next day the child defied that threat and told her mother that she’d been raped after the woman noticed something was not right with her daughter.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.