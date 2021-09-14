CT residents warned to continue complying with COVID measures

Over the weekend, 19 premises were inspected, including bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Twelve were served with written instructions as they did not meet requirements set out in the Disaster Management Act.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has warned residents to continue complying with COVID-19 safety measures, especially now that cases and deaths were declining.

Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said that the venues were overcrowded and staff were not wearing masks.

"It is very worrying to see that people are now again letting their guard down. Everyone wants to get back to normal but to do that we need each person to play their part in staying safe."

Nine were also fined for contravening the Tobacco Products Control Act.

