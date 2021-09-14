CoJ builds safe hub for Alexandra youth to nurture life skills
Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo and Community Development MMC Margaret Arnolds have launched the facility, which will function as a multipurpose centre.
JOHANNESBURG - The youth of Alexandra will now have a safe hub where young people will be empowered through many initiatives, including education and enterprise development.
Arnolds said that the hub would go on a long way in developing other skills: “The facility will put youth and social development in the front and centre with the intention of nurturing an array of life skills.”
The safe hub is a football-based, after-school programme for youth development and is a space where young people have access to services, opportunities, and support from strong role models. The programme focuses on health, safety, education, and employability.
employability pic.twitter.com/v6HotO0rnq
