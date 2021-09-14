CoJ builds safe hub for Alexandra youth to nurture life skills

Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo and Community Development MMC Margaret Arnolds have launched the facility, which will function as a multipurpose centre.

JOHANNESBURG - The youth of Alexandra will now have a safe hub where young people will be empowered through many initiatives, including education and enterprise development.

Arnolds said that the hub would go on a long way in developing other skills: “The facility will put youth and social development in the front and centre with the intention of nurturing an array of life skills.”