CoCT to intensify efforts to clamp down on illegal events

Forty-nine illegally planned events were identified in recent months. Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith, said that some, which included late-night parties at nightclubs and other venues, had become a breeding ground for illicit activities.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it was intensifying efforts to clamp down on illegal events.

The bulk of these has been flagged through social media and tip-offs to the municipality's events permit office.

"Illegal events that are not compliant with the national events legislation and the city's events by-law, many of the required provisions have been left by the wayside and can put participants at risk that is why you are reading about sexual assault and other incidents and attacks on participants."

Smith said that events were essential in restoring the economy and that all necessary protocols needed to be followed.

"As the city, we'd like to see events open up and to see the events properly under way. We've been working closely with the events industry to expand events but to do so safely. It means that it does not cause further superspreader or more COVID infections."

He added that organisers would face hefty fines if they were found in contravention of the legislation.

