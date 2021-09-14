Child maintenance payments to be delayed after IT system hacked - DoJCD

The department was hacked in a ransomware attack last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Justice and Constitutional Development Department has confirmed that child maintenance payments will now be delayed after its IT system was hacked.

The department was hacked in a ransomware attack last week.

The department said that payments would be delayed due to departmental systems, including MojaPay, not being currently accessible. MojaPay is the system it uses to administer payments.

Spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said that they were unable to give an exact time of when the systems would be restored.

"The department will ensure that all child maintenance money is kept secure for payments to the rightful beneficiaries when the system is back online."

He said that IT experts had managed to come up with an alternative email system for better coordination of the department’s crisis response plan.

Other interim measures have been put in place.

"The Master's Office is using a manual process to provide bereaved families in exceptional cases where there is a need to access files from the deceased banking account for burial costs."

He said that IT experts and industry partners were working to urgently restore the systems affected by the ransomware attack, including MojaPay.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.