Cele: We may need SANDF to be deployed in some areas during elections

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that intervention from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) may be needed for the upcoming local government elections in some areas.

He was speaking on Tuesday after visiting the families of three women shot dead outside a school at Inanda during an African National Congress (ANC) gathering on the weekend.

Cele said that although this had not been linked to political connotations yet, such acts undermined democracy.

Cele was joined by other members of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster, including Deputy State Security Minister in the Presidency Zizi Kodwa.

He said that they would protect the upcoming local government elections, but it seemed that help from the SANDF may be needed.

“We still have the army that has not been called back to the bases to those specific places in the three provinces that we have mentioned. The SANDF are still in KZN and Gauteng and the Western Cape if need be.”

Cele said that the elections could not be compromised and that the budget for security deployment would have to be found.

