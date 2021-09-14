Case of alleged mastermind in the Tshegofatso Pule murder postponed

This was Ntuthuko Shoba’s third attempt at bail after he failed in May, with the magistrate saying that it was not in the interest of justice to release him.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application of the alleged mastermind in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case has been postponed to Thursday in the High Court in Johannesburg.

This was Ntuthuko Shoba’s third attempt at bail after he failed in May, with the magistrate saying that it was not in the interest of justice to release him.

Tuesday's postponement was granted to allow the State time to prepare its heads of argument after it only received the documents from Shoba’s lawyers on Monday.

Shoba has previously claimed his life is being threatened from inside prison by the man already serving a 20-year sentence for killing Pule, Muzikayise Malephane.

