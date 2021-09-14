Cape Town has sufficient resources to avoid burial crisis - CoCT's Badroodien

Although the municipality's top three cemeteries - Maitland, Klip Road and Welmoed - are nearing capacity, alternative provisions are being made.

CAPE TOWN - Officials in Cape Town said that there had been a decline in the demand for burials.

This comes as the Western Cape's COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline after hitting its third wave peak last month.

Last week, 538 burials, which included 196 cremations, were conducted.

Although the municipality's top three cemeteries - Maitland, Klip Road and Welmoed - are nearing capacity, alternative provisions are being made.

"Because of the fact that we've overprepared, we will definitely have sufficient space to get us through this pandemic. We definitely will avoid a burial day zero."

Community Services Mayco member, Zahid Badroodien, said that Cape Town would never face a burial crisis, as the municipality had sufficient resources.

"We've seen a gradual decrease in the number of people who are needing to be buried. This is obviously very welcome news and news that also mirrors the downward trajectory of our infection rate in the city and in the province as well."

He said that longer waiting periods for graves in recent weeks were as a result of inclement weather and that any backlogs that people may have experienced could be due to delays in paperwork or at funeral parlours.

Badroodien thanked residents who had heeded calls to lay their loved to rest on weekdays, while others had alleviated the burden on facilities by exploring alternative forms of burial.

