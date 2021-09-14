Burned body found at Mbekweni train station identified as missing Siphokazi Booi

Her boyfriend, Sithobele Qebe, has been charged with her murder and it's emerged that he was accused of assaulting her in August.

CAPE TOWN - It's now been confirmed that the badly burned body found near Mbekweni train station in Paarl is that of a woman who had been missing.

Siphokazi Booi's family last saw her a few days before the body was discovered.

Her boyfriend, Sithobele Qebe, has been charged with her murder and it's emerged that he was accused of assaulting her in August.

He's due to apply for bail in the Paarl Magistrates Court this week.

The deceased's aunt, Zukiswa Mohono, said that they had now received DNA results.

"It showed that it was a match and then the investigating officer took the results and gave them to the pathologist where we were then given the body. The body was then released into our hands and then we placed it in a different mortuary."

