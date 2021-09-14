Blood & Water season 2 trailer drops: Here’s what to expect

The Netflix original series officially dropped the trailer for season 2 on Monday and it’s all we’ve hoped for.

JOHANNESBURG – “There’s no going back, you know that, right? Don’t you wanna know the truth?” – it looks like Season 2 of Mzansi hit series Blood & Water is bringing all the drama and truth with it.

After crossing paths at a party, a Cape Town teen sets out to prove whether a private-school swimming star is her sister who was abducted at birth.

Starring Ama Qamata as Puleng and Khosi Ngema as Fikile “Fiks” Bhele, season 2 bring back the original cast and promises to pick you up on that cliffhanger that the first season 1 left you at when Puleng finally told Fikile the “truth”.

When Puleng transferred to Parkhurst High and realised that Fikile could be her biological sister, who was abducted, she begins her investigation into the matter and embarks on a mission to prove her assumptions.

The second season sees DNA drama, love affairs featuring Sam – played by Leroy Siyafa, lives turned upside down and the truth coming out like no parent ever expected.

Season 2 premiers on Netflix on 24 September.

_WATCH: Blood & Water Season 2 official trailer _

