54% of South Africans still don't have a last will, study finds

Head of wills operations at Sanlam Trust, Moremadi Mabuleb, said that between COVID-19, various climate disasters and social unrest, they found that 84% of respondents had become more aware of their own mortality.

CAPE TOWN - A recent survey shows that 54% of South Africans still do not have a last will and testament.

This is according to the latest Sanlam study by Brand Atlas.

This week is National Wills Week.

But despite this, many still do not have a last will.

"In the 18 months during the pandemic, we've seen that people are encouraged to take action. Forty-four percent of the people we serviced either updated their wills or drafted a new one for the first time."

According to the study, white men aged 50 and above considered tax efficiency a lot more than 25 to 39-year-olds, who were more interested in controlling how their assets would be dispersed.

The study found that 46% of women indicated they had wills in comparison to 54% of men.

