Zikalala calls for speedy arrest after ANC members killed during branch meeting

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday described the murder of its members in a drive-by shooting in Inanda as irrational and barbaric.

The party's internal divide has led to three women being gunned down while at least five others were left wounded.

The ANC said it was devastated and shocked at the senseless killing of its supporters who were targeted while trying to exercise the democratic right of selecting a candidate to represent a ward in the forthcoming elections.

The party candidate list selection has been marred by allegations of rigging and now internal party-political violence.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the killing bore the hallmarks of intimidation.

“We must not allow them to find a place to hide in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. We call on the police to hunt down the criminal elements who thrive on such violence. There is no election or vote that is worth the blood of our innocent citizens,” said the premier.

The ANC has pleaded with the public to assist police and to maintain peace and stability in the area.

