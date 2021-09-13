Winde to govt: SA cannot be in a state of disaster indefinitely

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde welcomed the easing of lockdown regulations as a first step to help the economy.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde on Monday said that the country could not be in a state of disaster indefinitely.

He's welcomed the easing of lockdown regulations as a first step to help the economy.

“This will provide some assistance, particularly to the Western Cape’s hospitality sector that really has suffered over the last 18 months. We need to make sure as we move towards the summer season that this industry is able to pick up those jobs that are lost.”

Winde said that government must have a plan to end the state of disaster: “And to put normal management systems in place to manage COVID-19 going forward. We have more vaccines coming up very nicely and are coming off the third wave and we really need to now put up a plan together going forward, on how to manage a new normal way.”

